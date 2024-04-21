Backward step for Doncaster Knights at Ampthill
and live on Freeview channel 276
The leadership team of head coach Joe Ford and consultant director of rugby Sir Ian McGeechan has stabilised Doncaster Knights after a rough period which saw Steve Boden quit as head man two months ago.
They have overseen a consistent run of form which had seen two wins and a draw in their previous three games to put the Knights fifth, still harbouring hopes of being able to claim a top three finish in the RFU Championship.
But against a team that has won their last two meetings, Doncaster suffered a worrying second half collapse on Saturday.
This was despite Russell Bennett scoring three penalties in the first half to give the Knights a 9-0 lead.
By the interval they trailed 14-9 to two converted tries and from there Doncaster imploded.
They conceded five tries in the last 20 minutes all while Ampthill had a player in the sin-bin.