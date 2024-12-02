Athletics: Doncaster AC toast elevation as awards night recognises talents
Jordan Poulston received an award after finishing the senior men’s top points scorer during the promotion-winning campaign with Ellie Kealey emulating his feat in the senior women’s team.
Josh Finbow’s feat in being an English Schools’ 200m finalist was also recognized as was Jennifer Monteith in winning the women’s 2000m steeplechase in both the Yorkshire and Northern championships.
Middle-distance runner George Phillips also picked up an award to commemorate his second-place finish in the Dewsbury 10k and his third-placed finish in the Doncaster 10k.
The annual Disability Award was won by William Baxter who was the CP Sport National champion in the men’s ambulant shot put and discus.
Adam Jones and Seth Clifford tied for the honour of being the top points scorers for the club’s Under-20 Upper Youth Development League team.
Oliver Salter proved the best all-round performer for the club in their Under-15s Lower YDL campaign with Ella Granger emulating his feat in the girls’ section.
Sam Rice and Cheryl Nwachukwu proved the best all-round performers in the club’s Under-13s Lower YDL campaign.
Numerous other presentations were made during the evening with the contributions of both team captains and backroom staff being recognised.
