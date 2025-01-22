Aspiring young athletes look to local community to help get them to their first international Sambo competition!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On March 8, 2025, three highly accomplished athletes hope to compete on an international stage at the 2025 Dutch Open Sambo Championships in Dalfsen, Netherlands.

Three Doncaster based athletes are hoping their local community will help them take to their first international stage in the Netherlands, to compete in Sambo, against competition from different countries.

The athletes have all trained in mixed martial arts at Doncaster Sambo and Wrestling, from a very young age, learning the disciplines of brazilian jiu jitsu, muay thai, wrestling, and sambo. Sambo is translated as self-defense without weapons – and is a unique synthesis of single combat and martial arts of the world. The sport is governed by FIAS: https://sambo.sport/en/fias/about/

For any individuals or businesses that would like to donate, please go to the following page: https://gofund.me/08dc5cd3