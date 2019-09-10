Askern Welfare win Yorkshire Cricket Council Trophy
Askern Welfare topped off an excellent season by winning the Yorkshire Cricket Council Trophy.
The Doncaster club, who have already secured a best ever finish in the Pontefract & District League, beat South Kirkby in the final at Ackworth on Sunday.
The competition is more than 100 years old and returned this season after taking a hiatus for the 2018 season.
Askern saw off Copley of the Halifax League in the semi-finals to set up a final against their Pontefract League counterparts.
Kirkby amassed a very respectable 202-6 from their 40 overs, with Adam Rollin (64) and Lee Tarbuck (63no) the mainstays.
But in response Andrew Lunn hit a man of the match 77 as Askern chased the total down with four balls to spare. Josh Gillies (29no) and Ross Adamson (16no) finished the job.
Askern, who are third in Division One, went down by nine wickets at home to Fairburn on Saturday despite a good batting display.
Ashley Towler (70) and Andrew Lunn (65) got Askern up to 229-5 but the visitors completed an impressive run chase.