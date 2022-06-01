Askern Welfare lose ground at top but Barnby Dun continue fine form

Welfare were hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Frickley Colliery against Crofton Phoenix but slid to a 68-run loss at Manor Way.

Josh Gillies took 3-39 as the visitors posted 199 all out.

Ross Adamson (37) and Andrew O’Grady (29) shared an opening stand of 61 before wickets tumbled at regular intervals and Askern’s innings closed on 131 all out.

Alwyn Dyke, right, took four wickets for Hooton Pagnell.

Eighth-placed Hooton Pagnell went down by 30 runs at Frickley Colliery.

Alwyn Dyke claimed 4-64 but Frickley put a more than respectable 214-5 on the board.

Scott Exley made an excellent 79 for the visitors but they could only manage 184 all out.

Barnby Dun lie third in Division Two after a comfortable nine-wicket win against Rothwell – their fourth victory on the bounce.

James Brooks snared 5-51 to help restrict Rothwell to 109 all out.

Lewis Mallinson struck an unbeaten 64 as Barnby Dun coasted to victory in 19.5 overs.

Seventh-placed Brodsworth Main lost a high-scoring clash at Whitley Bridge.

Oliver Challen (45), Alexander Snaith (49) and Liam Wilson (34) helped Main post an imposing 251 all out.

But Bridge chased it down in 41 overs thanks to an unbeaten 104 from James Pearson and 79 from Chris Welburn.