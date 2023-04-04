Argentina Moto3 Grand Prix: Scott Ogden equals best ever performance by Doncaster rider
Doncaster’s Scott Ogden took fifth place in Sunday’s Argentina Moto3 Grand Prix, equalling the best ever result by a Doncaster motorcycle racer in a Grand Prix race.
The previous best finish belonged to Tony Rogers, who was fifth in the British GP at Silverstone in 1980.
Ogden’s VisionTrack Honda was eighth on the starting grid following his best qualifying position to date and the 19-year-old kept pace with the race leaders throughout.
Only a time penalty denied him from taking fourth spot after a collision with David Almansa on the final lap saw his rival fall off his bike.
Ogden still made a considerable improvement on his previous best finish of 12th, which he achieved on three occasions during his debut season in the lightweight class
In two weeks the World Championship heads to Austin, Texas.
Ogden is currently joint 10th in the series. He finished 23rd in the 2022 Championship.