News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
2 minutes ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
1 hour ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
1 hour ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
2 hours ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
3 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test

Argentina Moto3 Grand Prix: Scott Ogden equals best ever performance by Doncaster rider

Doncaster’s Scott Ogden took fifth place in Sunday’s Argentina Moto3 Grand Prix, equalling the best ever result by a Doncaster motorcycle racer in a Grand Prix race.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST

The previous best finish belonged to Tony Rogers, who was fifth in the British GP at Silverstone in 1980.

Ogden’s VisionTrack Honda was eighth on the starting grid following his best qualifying position to date and the 19-year-old kept pace with the race leaders throughout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Only a time penalty denied him from taking fourth spot after a collision with David Almansa on the final lap saw his rival fall off his bike.

Scott OgdenScott Ogden
Scott Ogden
Most Popular

Ogden still made a considerable improvement on his previous best finish of 12th, which he achieved on three occasions during his debut season in the lightweight class

In two weeks the World Championship heads to Austin, Texas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ogden is currently joint 10th in the series. He finished 23rd in the 2022 Championship.

Doncaster