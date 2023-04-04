The previous best finish belonged to Tony Rogers, who was fifth in the British GP at Silverstone in 1980.

Ogden’s VisionTrack Honda was eighth on the starting grid following his best qualifying position to date and the 19-year-old kept pace with the race leaders throughout.

Only a time penalty denied him from taking fourth spot after a collision with David Almansa on the final lap saw his rival fall off his bike.

Scott Ogden

Ogden still made a considerable improvement on his previous best finish of 12th, which he achieved on three occasions during his debut season in the lightweight class

In two weeks the World Championship heads to Austin, Texas.

