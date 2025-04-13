Abject Doncaster RLFC routed by York Knights

Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

York Knights put Doncaster RLFC to the sword when recording a 66-0 win with a dominant display which marked them out as possible Betfred Championship title contenders.

The Dons had no answer to the strong-running York forwards, steered around the field by former England hooker Paul McShane, or the craft of half-backs Liam Harris and Ata Hingano.

Not only did they concede 12 tries – after restricting last season’s beaten play-off finalists Toulouse in their last match - but never looked like scoring one in reply in what must go down as one of their worst overall performances since winning promotion back to the Championship.

Good as York were, and they were good, they were helped by some uncharacteristic defending by the Dons who also offered little in attack with stand-off Watson Boas one of the few to trouble the home side with ball in hand.

The Dons again lacked powerhouse second-rower Pauli Pauli in addition to fellow forward Josh Bowden centre Brad Hey and winger Bureta Faraimo. They also lost second-rower Sam Smeaton with a dead leg in the first quarter.

But that alone cannot explain their Jekyll and Hyde form in their last two games

York had the game won by half-time when leading 34-0 after outplaying a Doncaster side, which started the game above them in the table, in a manner which few sides have done since they won promotion back to the second tier.

The game got off to a lively start with both sides showing up well in attack and it promised to be the tight game both coaches had expected.

York opened the scoring on nine minutes when McShane, as he has done so often during his long career at the top level, crossed from acting half-back for an unconverted try,

York continued to force the pace and two players were held up over the line prior to loose-forward Jordan Thompson leaving several defenders in his way following a strong burst down the middle, before handing on to stand-off Hingano close to the line who touched down near enough for Harris to add the extras.

Harris, who still holds the Dons points-in-a-game record set when playing on loan from Hull FC, looked all set to score what would have been a superb solo try before being tackled just short of the line by winger Luke Briscoe who also managed to rob him of the ball.

York continued to dominate territory and they opened up a 16-0 lead on 25 minutes when Sam Cook served up a third try, again converted by Harris.

Harris got on the end of a pin-point grubber kick by Hingano to touch down for another converted try to leave the Dons trailing 22-0. Harris also tagged on the extras.

Hingano continued to pose the Dons problems with his tactical kicking in the blustery conditions, and Kieran Hudson crashed over under the post after the Dons had been forced to drop out under their own posts.

The Dons, for whom Hull FC loanee Hugo Salibio ran the ball in hard at times, briefly threatened the York line but, as was the case earlier, the move broke down due to a handling error.

York showed how it was done when Hingano broke Jordan Baldwinson’s tackle and charged over from ten metres out and with Harris again adding the extras, they led 34-0.

The Dons’ fans who provided noisy support throughout, will have expected an improved showing in the second half. But York wasted no time in adding to their lead - the speedy Harris catching the Doncaster defence flat-footed when racing on to a clever grubber-kick by Hangano to open up a 40-0 lead.

Birthday boy Scott Galeano kept the scoreboard ticking over with a second half hat-trick, the third of which came from a pass by Dons full-back Craig Hall 70m out.

Centre Kieran Buchanan took advantage of some weak defence to cross for a 74th minute converted try. Harvey Reynolds crossed for York’s final try on the hooter to complete Doncaster’s embarrassment.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Sutcliffe, Gebbie, Boas, Robinson, Salabio, Burns, Matagi, Jones, Smeaton, Knowles. Subs: Baldwinson, McConnell, Wilson, Tali.