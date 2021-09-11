'A jockey's dream' - Hurricane Lane wins St Leger at Doncaster
William Buick described Hurricane Lane as a 'jockey's dream' after riding the colt to victory in the St Leger Stakes at Doncaster.
Charlie Appleby's horse - the odds on favourite - beat Mojo Star into second place, with The Mediterranean coming home third in what is the world's oldest Classic.
"He’s a jockey’s dream, a lovely horse to ride,” Buick said.
“You can put him anywhere in the race and he relaxes, which is obviously vital in a race over this distance.
“What’s impressed me in his last two or three runs is that he quickens towards the end, he really did put the race to bed.”
Hurricane Lane has now won six of his last seven races, beating Mojo Star on this occasion by two and three quarter lengths.
“It was a fantastic performance,” Appleby reflected.
“You couldn’t have been more comfortable watching it all the way round."