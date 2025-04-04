New award raises autism awareness in memory of lost rower

ARC is the Cambridge University Autism Research Centre led by world-renowned scientist Sir Professor Simon Baron-Cohen. Autism and Suicide Prevention at the heart of Sir Simon and his team's cutting-edge research programme. Michael was diagnosed as Autisic when he was 24. Suicide is currently the biggest killer of young men in the UK, and autistic young men are nine times more at risk of suicide than neurotypical people. The race organisers hope the award (an engraved tankard for the fastest single sculler in the open category) will be a fitting way to continue celebrating Mike every year and to help raise awareness of ARC and their life-saving work.

The first winner was Liam Carroll of Burton Leander Rowing Club, who tore up the 4k race distance in a time of 17mins 36sec, narrowly beating rivals from St Peters School and Sheffield Hallam University in a thrilling battle.

Presenting the inaugural award to Liam, Michael's mother Tanya expressed her family’s heartfelt thanks:

"I can't begin to describe just how humbled and proud my husband and I are today, and how grateful we are to the club, the Race Committee and to all of you for celebrating Michael in such wonderful way and keeping his name and his memory alive. We were simply blown away by it! Michael would be so very proud too. He would have turned 40 this April and we couldn't have dreamed of a better way to mark this birthday. It means the world to us. We are eternally grateful for this amazing tribute to our beloved son!"

If you would like to learn more about the work of the Autism Research Centre, please visit their website www.autismresearchcentre.com, and consider supporting www.autismaction.org.uk

