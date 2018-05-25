Jamie McDonnell loses WBA title

Jamie McDonnell has lost his WBA bantamweight title after being stopped by Naoya Inoue inside the first round in Tokyo.

The Doncaster fighter was put down inside the first 90 seconds of the round.

And after McDonnell made the count, Inoue pounced and threw a barrage of shots which put him down again and referee Luis Pabon waved the fight off.

It brings to an end a four year reign with the WBA title for McDonnell as well as a ten-year undefeated streak.

Questions will now be asked about the decision to take the fight in the first place with the 32-year-old opting to remain at bantamweight for much longer than expected.

He looked incredibly drawn on the scales on Thursday after arriving one hour late to the weigh-in.

And reports suggested he piled on around 26lbs afterwards, coming into the ring at more than 140lbs after weighing-in at 117.5lbs 18 hours earlier.

Regardless of his conditioning, he would have had a tough task dealing with the phenomenal power 25-year-old Inoue brought.

It took 40 seconds for the Japanese fighter to throw the first punch after McDonnell had kept him at bay with the jab.

But the first shot suggested McDonnell would be in for a tough night. A crushing blow to the body opened up the Hatfield man and Inoue followed up with a barrage of punches.

After finding clearance, McDonnell was sent staggering back when Inoue clipped him on the side of the head with a big left hook.

And seconds later McDonnell was on the canvas, crunched by another left hook and barrage from Inoue.

McDonnell made the count and tried to go on the run but was pinned onto the ropes.

Inoue landed another big left hook to the side of the head and nullified McDonnell's defences before throwing rights and lefts.

McDonnell dropped to the canvas and Pabon waved the fight off, giving Inoue a third world title at a third different weight and in only his 16th pro fight.

The Japanese fighter looks set for superstar status following his achievements so far and with age certainly on his side.

For McDonnell, there is plenty to consider as he decides upon a future either in or out of the sport.