Hockey legend Barry Middleton selected for fourth Commonwealth Games

Doncaster’s Barry Middleton is off to his fourth Commonwealth Games after being named in Team England’s 18-man hockey squad for Australia 2018.

The 34-year-old - a graduate of Doncaster Hockey Club - also played in Melbourne 2006, Dehli 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

England won bronze in Glasgow four years ago.

Bobby Crutchley’s side have been drawn in Pool B against India, Malaysia, Pakistan and Wales.

They begin their campaign on April 6 against Malaysia aiming for a place in the medal matches on April 14.