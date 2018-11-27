Danum Eagles shoot their way to the top

Danum Eagles went top of EBL Division Four North after a 94-77 win at bottom side Cheshire.

Eagles took their record to 5-1 with an excellent display of shooting – hitting no fewer than 17 three-point shots.

Josh Metcalf scored a career high 30 points.

Oliver Hyland and Sam Speight added 29 and 16 respectively.

“Once again it was a total team effort,” said head coach Bob Martin.

Eagles are two points clear of Newcastle Eagles U23, Kingston Panthers and Tameside.

They welcome Kingston Panthers to Sir Thomas Wharton Academy on Saturday (3pm).

“It should be a great game this weekend,” said Martin.