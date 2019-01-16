Danum Eagles narrowly beaten in top of the table clash 

Danum Eagles suffered an agonising 67-65 defeat in their top of the table clash at Newcastle Eagles U23s.

Victory for the Doncaster club would have moved them six points clear at the top of the NBL Division Four North table.

However, the second-placed hosts held their nerve to record a thrilling two-point win and close the gap to two points.

A closely fought opening quarter ended 19-18 to Newcastle, who extended that lead to 38-29 at half time.

Danum pulled it back to 45-45 at the end of the third but it was the home side that edged the final quarter.

George Colwill (16) and Oliver Hylands (15) top scored for the visitors.