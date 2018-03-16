Crunch weekend for Doncaster Hockey Club

Doncaster’s ladies warmed up for their must-win clash at Northern Premier Division leaders Leeds with a comfortable 4-1 win at Kirkby Stephen.

The second-placed Town Field ladies trail their Yorkshire rivals by five points and must end their unbeaten record to stand any chance of returning to the National League next season.

A dominant performance at Kirky Stephen saw Doncaster take the lead after just two minutes through Katie Barnes and lead 3-0 at half time thanks to further goals from Helen Karditsas and Sarah Thorpe. Ellie O’Neill scored a short corner in the second half before the hosts netted a consolation effort.

Doncaster’s men let a two-goal lead slip to lose 3-2 at home to Bowdon and are still looking nervously over their shoulders in Conference North of the National League.

First half goals from Josh Pettinger and Daniel West put them in control but the visitors levelled before snatching a last minute winner.

Doncaster are fifth in the table but just two points clear of bottom side Preston. They now face a weekend double at Loughborough on Saturday and at Leeds on Sunday knowing one win is vital before their final game against league leaders Nottingham University.