Key games loom for Belles

This Sunday’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup third qualifying round visit to Sutton Coldfield Town is one which, on form to date this season, Belles will start as slight favourites.

The prize money for winning is £4,000 and a minimum of £1,500 for reaching the first round proper. Equally important is the boost winning would provide for confidence on the field. Belles have lost their last three games and all four on their travels this season.

Then, on Sunday, October 12, Belles are back at Millmoor to host Chorley in an FA Women’s National League Division One North fixture against a team one place and two points better off than them in mid-table.

Last Sunday’s League Cup third and final group stage game against Sheffield United Under-21s at Millmoor ended in a 2-0 win for the visitors who started the game behind Belles on goal difference.

When Isla Phillips opened just past the hour mark, it meant Belles dropped to bottom place (and an exit) in the four-team group as Barnsley Women were ahead against leaders Hull City. Hull levelled to draw 2-2 in a game which finished with several minutes still to play in the Belles game, so Alex Rigg then adding United’s late second did not unduly affect matters.

Some of Belles’ most threatening moments came when United keeper Izzy Pendlebury failed to claim crosses, but Belles were unable to punish her. Of more concern for Belles was last season’s top scorer Jasmine Saxton, back in the side after missing a few games, going off injured late in the first half.

So, Belles finished third in the Group S table, but having done enough to qualify for the Plate. The draw is scheduled for Monday evening and will be regionalised, so Belles could have a quick re-match against Sheffield United.

Rossington Main advanced in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Senior Cup when scheduled opponents Kiveton Park Reserves conceded the tie in midweek.

A hastily arranged friendly at home to Dinnington Town ending in a 7-1 victory made it a happy start for newly appointed manager Lee Briggs. Both Olivia Darley and Phoebe Sneddon bagged hat tricks with Chloe Dean the other scorer.

Rossington get their first taste of North East Regional League Southern Division action this Sunday when they visit Altofts.

Sophie Bramhald 2 and Jill Edmonds scored for Brodsworth Welfare in their 3-2 home win over Brinsworth Whitehill in Sheffield & Hallam Women’s League Division Two where Edenthorpe lost 5-3 at Millmoor Juniors Reserves and Rossington Main Reserves lost 2-0 at SJR Worksop Development.

Ellie-May Warboys was on target for Scawthorpe Scorpions in their 2-1 defeat at Dronfield Town Development in Division Three.

