Doncaster golfer Aiden hoping to compete in prestigious global event in Australia

Doncaster golfer Aiden Silman.

Aiden Silman, aged 19, was born 14 weeks early and has moderate deafness. He first picked up a golf club at the age of just six and has been in love with the sport ever since.

He's been a member at a number of clubs in and around Doncaster including most recently Wheatley Golf Club. Now, after competing in plenty of junior tournaments, he’s risen through the ranks and has been selected to represent his country at the World Deaf Golf Championships which take place in Gold Coast, Australia in August this year.

He is part of an 11-strong England team that will compete across the men's, ladies and seniors events.

However the costs involved in sending Aiden to the other side of the world are eye-watering, with £3,000 required.

To that end, his proud mum Lesley Kelly has set up a crowdfunding page.

Aiden, who now resides in Darlington but is originally from Bentley, said: "A big dream of mine is to represent my country and this year my hard work has paid off.

"I have been chosen to represent England in the World Deaf Golf Championships. This is a massive opportunity for me to represent England and a dream come true for me.

"Unfortunately, the golfing association is not able to fund this tournament, so I need to fund it myself."