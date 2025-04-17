Zain Westbrooke's Doncaster Rovers position clarified as praise heaped on Leeds United man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann says Leeds United loanee Charlie Crew has "stepped up" over the past few weeks since returning from international duty.

The 18-year-old represented Wales' under-19s recently but upon his return to Rovers he failed to make the matchday squad for four successive games. He returned to the fold coming on as a late substitute in Tuesday's draw at Salford City, with a brief but impressive cameo.

"When he came back from Wales, and Charlie won't mind me saying this, he came back a bit sloppy and tired," McCann told the Free Press. "He wasn't at it in training and others were, and we're at the stage of the season where we need people at it.

"He just looked a wee bit off it but he's dedicated and a very good player and over the last ten days he's certainly stepped up and the energy is there again.

"We see it every single day in training, hence why we involved him (at Salford). He's a really good footballer and he brings different attributes to the midfield."

Crew will be looking to make another impression when Rovers travel to Tranmere on Good Friday as they look to move into the automatic promotion spots. Given the quick turnaround and glut of games right now, it's likely McCann will shuffle his pack. Whether that means a return to the squad for Zain Westbrooke though remains to be seen.

Westbrooke has had precious little game time this term, making just six appearances with just two brief cameos from the bench since September - one in December and the other in the recent home win over Carlisle.

The 28-year-old was awarded a new two-year contract in March last year and so has another season to run on the arrangement. Despite overcoming an injury concern earlier in the campaign, Westbrooke's lack of involvement since then has puzzled some supporters.

Zain Westbrooke has had minimal involvement this season for Rovers.

But McCann insists that it is purely down to the vast options he has in the engine room department.

"We pick a team that we think is going to be suited for the next game," he added. "That doesn't mean we don't think highly of Zain - we do.

"We like Zain. But we've also got another seven or eight midfield players and every game is difficult because we'll play with two or three, then there'll be one or two on the bench and then a couple miss out. So it's just the strength of the group that we have."