Zain Westbrooke reveals why he won’t be short of motivation to perform for Doncaster Rovers
The next six weeks could be among the most important in Zain Westbrooke’s career.
The midfielder reportedly attracted Championship interest after playing a key role for Coventry City as they were promoted from League One in the 2019/20 season.
But his move to Bristol Rovers didn’t go to plan and he left the club in January ahead of the expiry of his contract there this summer.
Now 26, Westbrooke joined Doncaster Rovers on a short-term deal until the end of the season last week and made his debut off the bench in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Northampton Town.
"I need to have an impact to get my career going again,” he said.
"It’s something I have to do for myself, not just the team."
Westbrooke described himself as a technical player who likes to create chances for his teammates to score – and someone who can score goals himself.
His 12-minute cameo at the weekend was just his fourth appearance since August and first since October.
Discussing the last few months, former Chelsea and Brentford youngster Westbrooke said: “I haven’t had much of a routine as you you do when you are signed at a club.
"I needed to leave and get out and start playing again. I have just been waiting for the right opportunity and right fit for me. I feel this is the one.
"3pm on a Saturday is always the best time in football. I have definitely missed something in my life, to get that back is really nice.”