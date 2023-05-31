Doncaster's Zain Westbrooke has signed a new contract.

The ex-Coventry midfielder made eight appearances for Doncaster towards the end of last season after signing a short-term deal in March.

Westbrooke had been a free agent following his Bristol Rovers exit in January.

He was one of four players offered fresh terms by Grant McCann following his appointment.

It is understood Charlie Seaman, Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley have also accepted the offer of new contracts.

That brings the size of McCann’s squad to 25, although Caolan Lavery and Reo Griffiths have been transfer-listed.

The likes of Jack Goodman, Bobby Faulkner, Jack Degruchy, Tavonga Kuleya and Liam Ravenhill could also head out on loan next term, leaving further room for new arrivals.

Meanwhile, Richard Wood’s arrival has potentially pushed Adam Long further down the pecking order.

Westbrooke’s signature could prove to be an inspired bit of business.

Though Rovers fans have yet to see the best of him the central midfielder has obvious potential – and is still young enough to fulfil it.

He reportedly attracted Championship interest after playing a key role for Coventry City as they were promoted from League One in the 2019/20 season.

But his move to Bristol Rovers didn’t go to plan and his progress has since stalled.

Westbrooke now has the chance to rebuild his career under McCann, who is closing in on more new additions.

Rovers have already signed three players in Ian Lawlor, Wood and Jamie Sterry.

Speaking after Sterry’s arrival, McCann said: “We are working on more, I think we could be close on possibly one, maybe two.

"We will see how they materialise over the next week or two.

"Myself, Cliff (Byrne, assistant manager) and Gavin (Baldwin, CEO), we have made a real conscious decision of making sure we get the back line sorted first and the competition at the back for what we need.

“We will possibly bring in one more in that back unit then we can move on into midfield.”