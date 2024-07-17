Youngsters sparkle, Tom Anderson knock and other Doncaster Rovers talking points

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at some of the salient points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' 4-0 friendly win away at non-league Stamford.

New look but same set-up

Nine-and-a-half weeks on from the disappointment of the play-off loss to Crewe, Rovers were back in action with a new-look squad that has big ambitions for the months ahead.

Grant McCann has made no secret of his desire for a fast start as he targets automatic promotion this term. He got seven signings through the door before June was out and that's allowed him to have his squad in place for the whole of pre-season.

Many fans in attendance last night, and following updates on social media, were curious as to whether there would be a new set-up or approach. But it quickly became apparent that the 4-2-3-1 that served Rovers well last term is still the go-to formation.

That puzzled a few given the fact both George Miller and Billy Sharp started the first of two 60-minute matches, but Miller was effectively out wide on the left with Sharp the lone frontman. Of course, McCann has shown in the past that he's not afraid to mix it up but for now it seems the 4-2-3-1 is the preferred set-up.

Youngsters sparkle

With the likes of Harry Clifton and Ben Close missing last night, it presented two youngsters with the chance to shine in the centre of the park.

Will Flint was one of the stand-out performers in Rovers' friendly win at Stamford. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

And both Will Flint and Sam Straughan-Brown certainly enhanced their credentials. Each was given 60 minutes, with Flint in particular catching the eye. His progression, both tactically and physically, has impressed his manager.

"He's more than ready, Will, to play at League Two level," McCann told the Free Press. "We see him every single day and if you ask any of the first players about him, they love him.

"He works hard and is a grounded boy. He gives everything and we'll keep working with him. He's adaptable and can play centre-half, centre midfield, right-back. He's got a bright future.

"I've noticed a massive change in him pre-season. Physically he looks ready for this level and we just want to keep improving him."

New boy definitely claiming goal

Jordan Gibson could well have ended this game with four goals. The winger, who checked in from Carlisle as one of the club's first summer signings, scored twice but also hit the upright twice prior to that.

He swivelled and found the bottom corner for Rovers' third before a close-range finish tied up proceedings.

There was a brief debate over whether it was he or Owen Bailey who got the final touch for the strike but for Gibson there's no doubts.

Tongue-in-cheek, Gibson told the Free Press: "He's trying to claim it but I got there first and he knows that! It's definitely two goals."

And on his two woodwork attempts, he said: "The first I think I reversed it and tried to put it in the near-post and the second one their keeper was all over the place. But I think with more game time and the sharpness I feel like I'll get a few more goals."

Anderson concern

The only minor blot on the evening was when Tom Anderson, part of the second group to play 60 minutes, exited the action early as he trudged down the sidelines at the Zeeco Stadium.

McCann confirmed that his substitution was a precaution. "He just has a stiff back. We don't want to take any risks with anyone in pre-season games so we just took Tom off for the last five minutes. I'm sure he'll be fine."