Young Doncaster Rovers striker Jack Goodman joins Gainsborough Trinity on loan

The 18-year-old signed a two-year professional contract with Rovers this summer after scoring 21 goals for the club's youth team last season.

He also broke into the first team towards the end of the campaign and made a total of 10 first-team appearances.

Trinity play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division and reached the play-offs last term.

Jack Goodman in first team action for Doncaster Rovers.

Discussing loan moves for Goodman and his teammates Tavonga Kuleya and Jack Degruchy, who will also play in the seventh tier next season, with Graeme Lee's Marske United, Doncaster boss Grant McCann said: "It's important for us, there's only so much you can do on the training ground.

"Getting yourself playing men's football is everything for young players, particularly the ones who have just broken through the academy. It's great for them."

Nottingham-born Goodman was previously on the books at Notts County.

He spent a month on loan at Stamford AFC, who played in the eighth tier of English football last season, between December and January.

Degruchy and Kuleya both made their Marske debuts in Saturday’s friendly against Darlington.

Lee, who was named the club’s new manager in May, said: "Both come highly recommended. I've had their names mentioned a few times to me by really good contacts.

"They did well training with the first team at Doncaster lately. They have have got experience playing in this league at this level last season so hopefully they can come here and do well."

