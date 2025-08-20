'You can see why' - Huddersfield Town boss reflects on Doncaster Rovers victory

Lee Grant celebrates Huddersfield's win over Rovers.

Lee Grant, the Huddersfield Town boss, was delighted his side managed to get the better of stubborn Doncaster Rovers.

Grant McCann's side dominated the opening 45 minutes in West Yorkshire, with many wondering how they didn't go in at the break at least one goal to the good. Rovers created ample chances as they swarmed all over Town. But a failure to turn the screw ended up costing the visitors and when Huddersfield made a triple change midway through the second half, that proved to be the turning point – two of the players brought on would eventually score and take the game away from plucky Rovers.

First, Ben Wiles latched on to a clever Marcus Harness pass and fired past Thimothee Lo-Tutala. Fellow sub Joe Taylor then won and converted a penalty to kill off any hopes of a Donny comeback.

"Doncaster are a really good team and really settled," The Terriers' chief reflected post-match. "Their manager has really good ideas and I listened to him pre-game and lots of his media and I watch lots of what they do and you can see why they came up as champions.

"You can see why the team has six or seven players from last year that are coping really well with this league. You can see lots of the reasons as to why they'll cause problems and take lots of points. We experienced that for 45 minutes which isn't to say we didn't experience it second half but what we did do is get closer to our level and really stepped on the gas at times.

"The game opened up and we've got good players who we trust and believe in and the group delivered in those last 30 minutes."

Rovers will look to get back on track on Saturday when they head to Darren Moore's Port Vale.