Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? Is there any team news? What are the odds?

Rovers are without a win in five games and have not scored in their last four matches.

Play-off chasing Wycombe, on the other hand, are unbeaten in five and have not conceded a goal in their last three games at home.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Knoyle in action against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

When is Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Wycombe this coming Saturday (April 2) at Adams Park. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Wycombe Wanderers win 4/11

Draw 7/2

Doncaster Rovers win 13/2

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Who is the referee for Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

John Busby has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s game.

The Oxfordshire-based official has issued 107 yellow cards and four red cards in 29 games this season.

What TV channel is Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Wycombe will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers’ clash with Wycombe will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Wycombe on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers?

Ethan Galbraith and Mipo Odubeko are back from international duty.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey will provide an update to the media on Thursday lunchtime.