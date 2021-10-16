Wycombe Wanderers: The opposition view on Doncaster Rovers' latest opponents

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth

As they prepare to face Rovers this afternoon, we spoke to BBC Three Counties Radio reporter Phil Catchpole for the inside line on Gareth Ainsworth' s side.

Q: What have you made to the start of the season?

PC: It's been pretty good. Wycombe fans were confident that we'd have a good season because of the way we finished last season in the Championship and the squad has been fairly settled.

I think the general consensus was that we'd start well and have a good season. So far, so good on that front.

Q: How much better at Wycombe set up for League One this time around?

PC: It's a much better squad than the one that went up. There's players like Garath McCleary, Jordan Obita and David Stockdale who have played at a much higher level for much of their careers and now they're cornerstones of the Wycombe squad.

It's a much stronger squad, plus the belief and the knowledge of doing so well in League One and the Championship as well.

There's still a few of the familiar faces around as well and Gareth Ainsworth has been there for so long now so there's a real sense of continuity.

There's just a really good balance about the place at the moment.

The only thing that's new is the level of expectation because even two years ago everyone thought Wycombe would be relegated and they went up against the odds.

Now everyone is thinking they've got a bit of money and they've been up in the Championship so they've got a target on their back, which is very unusual for Wycombe fans to contemplate because for so long they've been the underdogs.

Q: What is the system and style of play?

PC: They stumbled upon it in the final third of the Championship season. They go three at the back with wing backs, have two defensive midfielders and the rest rotate around Sam Vokes up front.