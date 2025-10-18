'Wounded animal' - Northampton Town boss Kevin Nolan fully expects a Doncaster Rovers reaction

Northampton Town boss Kevin Nolan hopes he is the manager that's smiling come 5pm tonight, as he prepares to heap more misery upon Doncaster Rovers.

Out-of-sorts Rovers welcome the Cobblers to the Eco-Power Stadium searching for a first league win in over a month. Grant McCann's side haven't tasted success since a home win over Bradford City on September 6.

"Doncaster had a fantastic start and they did brilliantly last season," said Nolan. "They've built a very good squad and it'll be a tough one for us. They play good football and they've taken some big scalps this season, but hopefully we can go there and get a result.

"They are coming off a bad defeat (at Leyton Orient) and they'll be sore and they'll be a wounded animal and I'm expecting a reaction from them because Grant is a very tough competitor.

"I played against him throughout my career and I know how competitive he is, but Saturday is one I'm looking forward and I hope I can smile and I'm happy come 5pm."

On the challenge Northampton will present, Rovers chief McCann said: "We’ve watched them three or four times so we know what we are coming up against. Defensively they are very strong so we need to be creative and we have to be good in the final third but also guard against their strengths because I think Kevin’s recruited some very good players.

"Northampton play a different shape to Orient so we’re prepared for that and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Rovers are sweating on a couple of unspecified knocks but this game comes too soon for injured pair Harry Clifton and Jamie Sterry. On the plus side, Sean Grehan and Charlie Crew both come back into contention for McCann after returning from their international excursions.