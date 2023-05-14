News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Would Neil Warnock have accepted an SOS call from Doncaster Rovers last term?

Would Neil Warnock have accepted an SOS call from Doncaster Rovers in 21/22?

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 14th May 2023, 14:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 14:42 BST

The club's former chairman John Ryan certainly thought so.

Ryan made his feelings clear last month when he revealed details of his conversation with Doncaster owner Terry Bramall to Rovers vlogger Daniel Pearson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I said 'get Neil Warnock in, he will come back and keep us up'.

Neil Warnock at latest club Huddersfield Town.Neil Warnock at latest club Huddersfield Town.
Neil Warnock at latest club Huddersfield Town.
Most Popular

"If he'd have done that we'd have stayed in League One. Look what he did at Huddersfield just recently.

“He would have come to Doncaster, Neil, he's a good friend of mine. But maybe they didn't want to pay him a reasonable wage, I don't know.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster were relegated on the final day of the season, finishing two points from safety.

Their attempts to 'bounce back decisively', in the words of current chairman David Blunt, ended in disaster as they finished 18th in League Two.

Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan (photo Tim Keeton/Getty Images).Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan (photo Tim Keeton/Getty Images).
Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan (photo Tim Keeton/Getty Images).

Warnock was quizzed about Ryan's claim when he attended an end-of-season event celebrating the success of Doncaster City in their inaugural campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

City, who are backed by former football agent Willie Mckay, were promoted from the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior League Division Two – the thirteenth tier of English football – as champions.

They could step up two divisions for next season.

Warnock said: “I like John Ryan, I just wouldn’t go down below the Championship now.

"It’s the league I like, it’s the hardest league in England. You can’t pick between two fixtures and say top of the league is going to beat bottom of the league because it doesn’t happen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I nearly managed Doncaster once with John and nearly played for them one with Lawrie McMenemy.

"I was going to sign for them one day but he got the sack the next day and it didn’t materialise. I was close a few times.”

Warnock, who guided Huddersfield to Championship safety after coming out of retirement in March, was also asked if he prefers the red and white of Doncaster of blue of their city neighbours.

"I’m a red and white man, but I’m supporting City,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A decision on Doncaster City’s fate for next season is expected in June.

Related topics:Neil WarnockDoncasterWarnock