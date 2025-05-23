'Working very hard' - Grant McCann delivers fresh Doncaster Rovers transfer update

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, says talks are continuing over further additions to his squad.

Midfielder Robbie Gotts last week became the first arrival through the door for the newly-crowned League Two champions. Gotts, formerly of Leeds United, checked in on a free transfer after a successful stint with Barrow came to an end.

Having seen the likes of Joseph Olowu, Tom Anderson and Richard Wood all depart and a clutch of loanees return to their parent club, it's trimmed down the squad McCann has at his disposal. Some areas of the team need obvious attention, such as centre-half, and to that end McCann is working away diligently despite this being a notoriously quiet time of the year.

"We're working very hard in terms of the recruitment in certain areas where we feel we need (more). It's a difficult time though, at this point," McCann admitted.

"Players are on holiday, people aren't answering their phones - agents and clubs - and people want to evaluate their squads before they let players out.

"And obviously the out-of-contract players are weighing up their options so it's difficult. But I've probably done three or four Zoom calls. I've been in and around meeting players, driving here, there and everywhere meeting targets that we want.

"So a lot of those players know we're keen to bring them here. But as always we won't wait forever. We'll need to move on to our next targets if not because when you're waiting on one, sometimes you tend to lose the next one so it's about getting the balance right."

Rovers discover their fixture schedule for the 2025-26 League One season on Thursday, June 26.