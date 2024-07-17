'Working very hard' - Grant McCann delivers Doncaster Rovers transfer update on ins and outs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, has reaffirmed his belief that the club's summer transfer deals - in terms of incomings - is done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers signed seven players all before the month of June was out. That includes the likes of returning striker Billy Sharp, midfielder Joe Sbarra and loan goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

When quizzed recently at a fans' forum event on whether any more would be coming through the door McCann suggested that wouldn't be the case. And speaking after last night's pre-season opener against Stamford, the Rovers' chief told the Free Press that nothing has changed on that front with no more arrivals imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think tonight we were only missing the three players (Clifton, Close and Westbrooke) but the squad looks strong in every position," he said.

"It's pleasing. We saw Kyle Hurst playing a different position tonight as an attacking (number) eight. He shifted position a few times like he did last season. I think we've got good options in the squad and I'm really pleased with the group."

Whilst no more incomings are likely, McCann is looking to trim the squad and loan out some of the club's youngsters.

He name-checked the likes of Jack Goodman, Jack Degruchy and Jake Oram - all of whom will feature in a Rovers XI tonight away at Club Thorne - as players who the club are actively looking to find temporary homes for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's important we get them some football," McCann added. "I've said it before, but we haven't got that in-between group here - that under-21s - so we don't want any of the young kids hanging about and just being training ground players.

Rovers' chief Grant McCann

"They need to forge a career. If their career is going to be with us then we need to get them some games to see what they're like in men's football. We're working very hard but it's difficult because non-league teams don't really want to pay any sort of wages when the season hasn't started but we're working very hard to get these boys some decent loan moves."