Women's football round-up: Latest from Doncaster Rovers Belles, Harworth Colliery, AFC Bentley and Mexborough Athletic

Nadia Khan rounded off a neat second half move to secure the points and end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions.

Khan made her Pakistan debut last month and Belles’ line-up on Sunday included another international in Ugandan winger Otandeka Laki.

Just how important those points will be at the end of the season only time will tell.

Yasmin Bird in action for Mexborough Athletic. Photo: Julian Barker

In the short term victory lifted Belles up to third in the FAWNL Division One Midlands table with 12 points, six points behind leaders Stourbridge who have played a game more.

Belles return to Thorne Colliery this Sunday when they host Sporting Khalsa who were on 10 points from five games ahead of their midweek clash against bottom team Long Eaton United.

Tanaka Chitengu and Jess Woods scored for Belles Development in a 4-2 home defeat to their Lincoln City counterparts in the Reserve Plate.

Meanwhile, Harworth Colliery were involved in yet another high-scoring affair as they drew 4-4 at home to Farsley Celtic Juniors in the North East League Southern Division. Colliery’s goals came via Kat Cunliffe (2), Sophie Thompson and an own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harworth, who have four points from three games, visit Sheffield United Community Foundation this Sunday.

AFC Bentley top Division One of the Sheffield & Hallamshire County League with 10 points from four games following their 3-2 home win over Barnsley (Women) Development thanks to goals from Jenny Knobs, Jenna McGee and Elyse Thornton.