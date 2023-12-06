Women's football round-up including latest from Doncaster Rovers Belles and Mexborough Athletic

It was a good weekend for Doncaster Rovers Belles as they climbed a place in the FAWNL Division One North table without kicking a ball.

Belles’ home clash against then leaders Barnsley suffered an early postponement before Hull City claimed top spot with a 6-0 home victory over bottom team FC United of Manchester on Sunday.

The division’s other game to be played saw Stockport County record a 3-1 home win over Norton & Stockton Ancients who dropped a place to tenth, below Belles on goal difference with both teams three points clear of the relegation zone.

Belles are due to host Chorley at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium this Sunday.

Lauren Camm heads clear for Mexborough Athletic. Picture: Julian Barker

It is as you were in Sheffield & Hallamshie Women & Girls League Division Three after second placed Mexborough Athletic drew 1-1 at home to leaders Dearne & District.

Mexborough went into the game seeking to extend their 100 per cent start to six games and went ahead on 65 minutes through Laura Ferguson.