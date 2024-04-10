Women's football round-up: Belles stun leaders while Harworth withdraw from league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hull had not dropped a point in seven games following defeat at fellow title contenders Middlesbrough back in January.

Izzy Gigg netted the only goal of the first half sandwiched between Hull having two goals ruled out. A strong Belles display was rewarded with second half goals for Arianne Parnham and Jasmine Saxton as Hull suffered only their third and heaviest league defeat of the season.

Hull, chasing the title and sole promotion place, then beat Chorley on Sunday to claim top spot, a point ahead of Middlesbrough who have played a game more.

Izzy Gigg scores the opening goal against Hull City. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Belles are assured of finishing no lower than seventh in FAWNL Division One North.

Meanwhile, Harworth Colliery have had to withdraw from the North East Regional League. With the squad frequently stretched due to injuries this season, they have had to sadly call it a day and their situation highlights what is becoming an increasing gulf between the top tier and those below.

AFC Bentley boosted their chances of finishing in the top three in Sheffield & Hallamshire League Division One thanks to a 4-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday. Gemma Harte (2), Tara Fisher and Hayley Wood were on target for Bentley in a fixture switched to Armthorpe.

