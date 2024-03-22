Women's football round-up: Belles' stadium return while Bentley and Rossington reach cup finals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The game follows Doncaster Rovers’ League Two clash with Forest Green Rovers.

Belles are then in Eco-Power action against Durham Cestria on Easter Sunday before a rearranged game against Hull City at Thorne on Wednesday, April 3.

With Belles realistically safe from relegation, the remaining games in the FA Women’s National League Division One North offer the chance to push for a top half of the table placing in the final table.

Jasmine Saxton

Currently seventh, Belles are four points behind Leeds United who have three games in hand.

Meanwhile, Belles’ Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Cup Final has been scheduled for Sunday, April 28, at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium (7.30pm).

The two local teams in Sheffield & Hallamshire County Women’s League Division One have the chance to finish the season with silverware under their belts.

AFC Bentley won 5-3 at Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup semi-final. Goals from Gemma Harte (2), Jenna Cresswell, Becky Kendell and Jodie Shakespeare booked the clash against Brunsmeer Athletic who currently top the table with a 100 per cent record from 12 games.