Women's football: Doncaster Rovers Belles prepare for Leeds United as Rossington boosted by Breen's return

Lauren Breen is back with Rossington Main.

Doncaster Rovers Belles face two testing games in quick succession as they look to rack up the points needed to avoid becoming dragged into a relegation battle.

They travel to Leeds United on Wednesday (October 29) and then they are at home to Wythenshawe next Sunday. Both opponents are in the top half of the FA Women’s National League Division One North table.

Belles are currently three points clear of the relegation places and they need to bank some points sooner rather than later. At the time of writing Belles are then not due to play another league game until the end of November. However, it is quite likely that their November 16 trip to Chester-Le-Street Town will be re-arranged for a Sunday either side of its scheduled date due to their hosts' involvement in their county Cup competition

A positive omen for Belles is that their under-21s beat their Leeds United counterparts 3-2 on Sunday in the FAWNL Northern Reserve Division. Leeds arrived in Doncaster hoping to stretch their 100 per cent record to six games and that looked very much on the cards when they forged a 2-0 lead. Charlotte Gowlett, Maisie Everett and Taylah Charlton were the Belles scorers.

* Rossington Main have yet to gain a point in the North East Regional League Southern Division, but that is in no small way due to having played just two league games so far.

Their hopes of avoiding a quick return to County League level have been boosted by the return of Lauren Breen who joined Rotherham United in the summer as well as the signing of Alice Linsell whose previous teams include Huddersfield Town and Wakefield. Both players come into contention for this Sunday’s visit to Millmoor Juniors.

Rossington’s Reserves drew 0-0 (the first goal-less game in the League this season) at Brodsworth Welfare in their Sheffield & Hallam Women’s County League Division Two fixture. Scawthorpe Scorpions lost 4-0 at Kiveton Park reserves in Division Three while Paige Lister was the scorer for Edenthorpe Reserves who lost 9-1 to Wombwell Town in Division Four.