Women's football: Doncaster Rovers Belles on five-game losing streak as Rossington record first win

Abi Coley pulled one back for Doncaster Rovers Belles in defeat to Wythenshawe. Picture: @donnybelles/X.

Defeats at Leeds United and then at home to Wythenshawe in quick succession extended Doncaster Rovers Belles' losing run in the FA Women's National League Division One North to five games leaving them hovering perilously over the two relegation places in the table.

Belles conceded twice in either half against Leeds, who after a slow start to the season have picked up momentum and should be very much in title contention next spring. Wythenshawe, having become the first side to take points off of leaders Cheadle Town Stingers last midweek, arrived at Millmoor knowing that victory over Belles could put them top (they are currently second on goal difference).

Ahead inside the first 10 minutes, the visitors then added a second just before the interval and that two-goal cushion was enough to withstand a better display by Belles after the break when they halved the deficit thanks to a fine goal by Abi Coley.

With the table split into two distinct groups of six, Belles have now played each of the current top-six without gaining a point with the game against Wythenshawe being the closest they have come to gaining some reward.

Belles have six points, from early season victories over Blackburn Rovers and York City - the two teams currently occupying the relegation places. Next up for Belles is a visit to Chester-Le-Street Town on Sunday, November 16.

* The game against Wythenshawe marked a trio of milestones for Belles players. For both Hannah McWilliams and Jasmine Saxton, it was their 100th appearance for the club, while Arianne Parnham reached the half-century mark.

* Rossington Main recorded their first points in the North East Regional League Southern Division thanks to a 5-2 victory at Millmoor Juniors.

Lauren Breen marked her return to Rossington with a goal, while the others on target were Phoebe Sneddon (2), Sarah Black and Olivia Darley.

So, having played just three games, Rossington's three points puts them in eighth place in the ten-team division (two teams have dropped out of the original dozen named). Below them are Millmoor (one point from six games) and York City Development (still to register a point from five games).