Women's football: Doncaster Rovers Belles and Rossington Main target FA Cup joy

Belles' Izzy Gigg scores her team's only goal in last weekend's defeat at home.

Doncaster Rovers Belles host Hull United in an Adobe Women’s FA Cup third round qualifying tie this Sunday.

The tie represents a timely opportunity for Belles to get the confidence that winning brings following a run of three successive defeats in the FA Women’s National League Division One North which leaves them above the two relegation places on goal difference only.

Belles lost 2-1 at home to Norton and Stockton Ancients on Sunday; Izzy Gigg’s goal in second half stoppage time proving just a consolation. That game was a late switch to the 3G pitch at the Eco-Power after the venue had been initially changed to Sheffield Hallam Sports Park because of the heavy rainfall last week. Thorne Colliery was announced as the venue for this season’s home cup ties by Belles ahead of the current campaign, though confirmation of the venue for the Hull game is still forthcoming.

Hull play a tier below Belles but have taken just one point from four games so far. They were 3-0 home winners over Forge Way in the previous round but Belles will be favourites to advance to the first round proper.

Meanwhile, just a few days after Adam Rawlings departed his as manager of Rossington Main to join Rotherham United, his former team enjoyed a 3-1 home win over Rotherham’s under-21s in Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League Division One.

Sarah Black, Lauren Been and Ella Mortimer netted for Rossington whose focus now also reverts to the Women’s FA Cup - they travel to West Chorlton and Didsbury hoping to continue their cup journey which has already banked them a healthy injection of £4,800.