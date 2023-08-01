News you can trust since 1925
Wingers Jon Taylor and Kyle Hurst miss out for Doncaster Rovers in Huddersfield Town friendly

Jon Taylor and Kyle Hurst missed out for Doncaster Rovers in their behind-closed-doors friendly at Huddersfield Town.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 1st Aug 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 17:25 BST

Rovers boss Grant McCann had suggested both wingers could have played some part in the clash to top up their match fitness ahead of the first game of the season against Harrogate this weekend.

Tom Anderson and Jamie Sterry were both involved, however, and completed 45 minutes each.

Doncaster did not disclose the scoreline at the request of their opponents but did confirm Deji Sotona got on the scoresheet during a 60-minute run-out.

Doncaster Rovers' Jon Taylor.Doncaster Rovers' Jon Taylor.
McCann hailed the exercise “a really positive afternoon”.

He said: “It was a really strong performance from us. It was pleasing to get minutes into the lads’ legs, especially those who have been carrying injuries.”

Sterry missed Rovers’ friendlies against Sheffield Wednesday and Port Vale due to a back injury.

Anderson has been absent for four months following back surgery. The next stage of his recovery will hopefully see him play 60 minutes against Hull City in the Carabao Cup next Tuesday.

Taylor and Hurst both missed Saturday’s win over Port Vale, with the former rested having played little football over the last two years due to injuries and illness.

Hurst was left out due to a thigh injury. McCann told The Free Press the 21-year-old “will be fine” for the visit of Harrogate.

McCann added: “Deji scored a great goal and the lads from the Under-18s who featured all contributed to what was a really positive afternoon for us."

Doncaster starting XI: Ben Bottomley, Jamie Sterry, Tom Anderson, Bobby Faulkner, James Maxwell, Tom Nixon, Jack Degruchy, Liam Ravenhill, Tavonga Kuleya, Jack Goodman, Deji Sotona

