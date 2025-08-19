'Wing wizardy', 'Spiky' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from sucker-punch Huddesrfield Town loss

Rovers were mightily impressive in West Yorkshire for the first hour but a failure to take a host of chances came back to bite them with the hosts notching twice late in the contest.

Rovers came flying out the blocks as they swarmed all over Huddersfield from the get-go. After a few sighters, they really got in their stride with home stopper Owen Goodman working overtime to keep out attempts from Connor O'Riordan and Glenn Middleton.

Rovers were playing some scintillating stuff and should have taken the lead when Joe Sbarra was sent racing through only for an excellent recovery tackle from Leo Castledine to stub him out. George Broadbent then curled a shot wide as Goodman made an error with a pass out from the back.

Huddersfield were restricted to precious little aside from when Marcus Harness latched onto a booming, high ball over the top and saw a fierce shot parried away by Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

Town came out with more intent second half and Harness tested Lo-Tutala's resolve before Josh Feeney stabbed wide from a corner. Whilst their dominance was nowhere near the levels Rovers enjoyed first half, Huddersfield were well on top as the game ticked towards its conclusion and it was the hosts who indeed broke the deadlock on 78 minutes.

Sub Ben Wiles escaped Charlie Crew for a split-second and fired beyond Lo-Tutala.

The hosts were reinvigorated by that and not long after they were celebrating a rather undeserved second. Another sub, Joe Taylor, was awarded a soft penalty after going down under the slightest of pressure from Connor O'Riordan. The same player stepped up to send Lo-Tutala the wrong way.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

1 . Thimothee Lo-Tutala 7 A spectator for much of the first half but alert to beat away a rasping Harness shot. Likewise, just before the hour mark to keep same player at bay. Not much he could have done for Wiles' fierce lash for the goal, nor the penalty.

2 . Tom Nixon 7 First league start way back in March. Was up against a tricky customer in Roosken but settled the more the game went on. Played his part going forward on a firm showing.

3 . Connor O'Riordan 7 Header tipped over early doors. Weighed in with joint-most clearances in a generally solid performance. So unlucky the penalty call went against him.

4 . Jay McGrath 6 A few cagey bits and bobs early doors but tightened up and chipped in with clearances. As shell-shocked as anyone that this ended 2-0.