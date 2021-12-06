Will 'role models' Omar Bogle and Ed Williams return to Doncaster Rovers first team squad?
Outcasts Omar Bogle and Ed Williams could be handed an olive branch by Doncaster Rovers’ caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey.
The transfer-listed pair were banished from the first team squad by previous boss Richie Wellens after failing to secure moves away from the club in the summer transfer window.
But, following Wellens’ sacking last week, McSheffrey has hinted that the duo could be welcomed back into the first team fold as injuries continue to hurt struggling Rovers.
Bogle and Williams’ squad status will be discussed at a staff meeting today alongside members of the club’s hierarchy.
“Omar and Ed have trained with me for two months with the youth team and their attitude has been spot on,” said McSheffrey, Rovers’ under-18s boss by trade.
“They’ve been role models to the youth team with how they’ve trained and got on with them. They’ve taken it seriously.
“With those two it’s about getting them some sort of match fitness to be able to make a positive impact.
“I think if everyone is collective in their thoughts then the more players we can get in the squad the better,” he added.
“We’ll speak about it on Monday with all the staff and hierarchy of the club and we’ll agree on something going forward.”
Bogle has scored two goals in 21 appearances for Rovers since joining from Charlton in January.
He missed a penalty in the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday and hasn’t featured since coming on as a second substitute in the 1-0 reverse at Accrington on August 17.
Williams has not made a single league start for Rovers since arriving in the summer of 2020. He has made 20 appearances in total.