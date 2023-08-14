McCann has signed 12 players since returning to the club this summer and has at least two options in every position.

But Doncaster are yet to get off the mark in League Two and are the only side in the division without a goal to their name after the opening two matches of the season.

"We are happy with the group we have," McCann told The Free Press.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Mo Faal in action against Newport County.

"We have got more than enough ability in there to be better than what we have shown. We need to make sure we get to the bottom of it."

While creativity has been a problem for Rovers, so too has defending.

They shipped three goals inside the opening 21 minutes in Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Newport, who missed more chances to score during a first-half blitz on the visitors' goal.

"The players looked shell-shocked at half-time," admitted McCann.

"I think we all were. Credit to Newport, they were much better than us."

One of the few positives for Doncaster was the impact of debutant Mo Faal from the bench in the second half.

Striker Faal, who stands at 6ft 5ins, joined the club on a season-long loan from West Brom last week.

"I thought he was good when he came on," said McCann.

"He only trained with us on Friday, we will have to get him up to speed with how we want to work and how we want to play.

"You could see his quality."