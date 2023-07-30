McCann is known for his attacking style and the freedom he gives his forward players.

He even criticised some of them for playing too deep in the 0-0 draw against Scunthorpe United earlier in pre-season.

Unsurprisingly, Wolves loanee Roberts feels right at home in Doncaster’s system.

Doncaster Rovers' Tyler Roberts goes on the attack against Port Vale.

"He just said to me 'do what you do best' - my directness," Roberts told The Free Press.

"He gives me license to get in those positions, one-v-ones, I feel like the way he wants to play suits me well.

"It's the most enjoyable part of football, one-v-ones, I do love it.”

Roberts has caught the eye with his pre-season displays and delivered a fine assist for Luke Molyneux to score the winning goal against Sheffield Wednesday.

He was also named sponsors' man of the match in yesterday's 1-0 win over Port Vale after another high-energy display on the left wing.

"I love playing direct and creating chances,” added 19-year-old Roberts, who made his full international debut for Jamaica in March before signing a new two-and-a-half year contract at Molyneux.

“Everyone loves goals and assists."

The teenager has had no problem settling into the rough and tumble of men's football, either, having spent most of his fledgling career to date in the under-21s at his parent club.

"It's a lot different to what I'm used to," he confessed.

"It's more competitive, you are playing for your place all the time, every game, every session. It's good, I'm enjoying it.