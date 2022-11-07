The 29-year-old centre back returned to action in October after a back problem sidelined him for almost two months.

He started the first three games of Danny Schofield’s reign but was absent from the squad at the weekend.

His experience and calm head was badly missed as Rovers’ three centre backs – Ro-Shaun Williams, Adam Long and Bobby Faulkner – endured a difficult afternoon and struggled to implement Schofield’s play out from the back mantra.

Tom Anderson

"Tom just felt something in his back in a training session last week,” said Schofield. “I think it was on the Tuesday.

“He felt something straight away so he stopped training and he's had some treatment for it.

“We're hoping he'll be back on the grass early this week.

“It's something obviously I'm aware of and something Tom has to manage with the physios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll have a plan in place for Tom in terms of almost individualising his training schedule to make sure we can get him on the pitch more often than not.”

Rovers will hope to have Anderson fit in time for Saturday when they return to League Two action at Grimsby Town.

However, with only two games to play during the rest of November they may also be minded not to take any unnecessary risks with Anderson, who missed the second half of last season with a troublesome foot injury.