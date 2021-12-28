Why Tom Anderson and Ethan Galbraith missed Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Sunderland

Tom Anderson

The skipper missed Monday’s defeat to Sunderland with a recurrence of a foot injury which kept him out of action for a month earlier in the season.

“Tom has an injury that he got at the start of the season when he had a plantar fascia injury,” caretaker manager Gary McSheffrey said.

“It’s reoccurred. It’s not as painful this time but it’s a bit of a concern and hopefully we can get to the bottom of it this week.”

Plantar fascia injuries can vary greatly in severity but typically cause sharp pain in the heel and arch of the foot. They are common in athletes and are addressed by stretching and strengthening exercises but sufferers will sometimes require time in a brace boot to reduce strain on the area.

It is likely that Anderson will be continually monitored until he is able to run comfortably on his foot again.

Also missing from Monday’s defeat was Ethan Galbraith, and McSheffrey explained the Manchester United loanee was struggling to shake off the symptoms of Covid-19 after testing positive for the virus.

“He trained on Boxing Day with us but his chest is really tight and congested,” he said.

“We’re going to follow the return to play protocol with him and hopefully he can be involved at Morecambe.”

McSheffrey selected an inexperienced starting XI to face Sunderland but explained those more experienced figures named on the bench were not in a position to start.

“Aidan Barlow came back from ten days of isolation,” he said.

“Omar Bogle trained for the first time on Sunday after a calf injury, which is why he missed the last game.

“Dan Gardner has been out for a long time with a calf injury as well.

“If you start them, you can easily lose them for a longer period.

“It’s what we felt we had to do with the personnel we had available in the build-up to the game.

“It wasn’t ideal preparations but it’s not excuses, we find solutions.

“We know with the injuries that we’ve got that the youngsters are going to have to play and perform.

“In hindsight, we went with what we went with because we felt that was the fittest group in terms of how they have lived their lives over the last ten days.

“A few had Covid and played 90 minutes. A few were isolating and played 90 minutes. Fair play to them boys for digging deep and having the fitness to get through the game.”

