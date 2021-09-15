Why 'ripped' Joe Dodoo is ready to hit the ground running for Doncaster Rovers

Joe Dodoo, pictured in action for Rangers against Celtic in 2017. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Shot shy Rovers are currently hanging their hat on the 26-year-old striker given the continued absence of Fejiri Okenabirhie and Watford loanee Tiago Cukur’s slow start.

Boss Richie Wellens had to adapt his tactics at Wigan on Saturday because Dodoo and Jordy Hiwula are playing catch up in terms of match sharpness and were not ready to implement the high press for the full game.

Wellens described the Ghanaian as ‘ripped’ after meeting him at the training ground for the first time.

And Dodoo says it won’t take him long to get up to speed and says he has experience of being thrown in at the deep end.

"I started my pre-season quite early, at the end of May,” he said.

“For maybe four months I was training six days a week so that I was in great shape and ready to go.

“I did the same thing at Wigan last year. When I went to Wigan I was straight in, just like here, so I've got experience in terms of coming into a club and being put straight into the starting eleven and having to play a lot of games quickly.

"I trust the things that I do in the off season because, touch wood, nothing has happened in terms of injuries. I've been quite strong from the off.

"From a young age, when you go through the academy, you get taught a lot of things about how to look after your body, the nutrition side of things and what kind of runs to do,” he added.

“Over the years, playing for a lot of different clubs and speaking to a lot of different sports scientists, I've learned a lot about what works.

“I did a lot position specific runs and I have friends who are professional footballers as well and were not signed up yet so we trained as a group to get more of a training ground feel, just without the numbers.

“I did that for about three months and I always knew I was going to be ready when the time came.”