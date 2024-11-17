Why Harry Clifton and Jack Senior were missing from Doncaster Rovers' draw with Salford City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It's been stated ample times before, but it's worth hammering home the point about the depth of quality within the ranks at Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's something regularly reference by Rovers boss Grant McCann, especially when everybody is fit and available. It was the case again during yesterday's 1-1 draw at home to Salford City.

When the teamsheets dropped an hour before kick-off there was a slight element of surprise when two starters from the previous game against Notts County - Jack Senior and Harry Clifton - were absent from the matchday squad altogether. Both men watched on from the Eco-Power Stadium stands along with the likes of Tom Nixon, Zain Westbrooke and Ben Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the media post-match, McCann confirmed that neither Senior or Clifton had suffered an injury and that their exclusion was purely down to a 'horses for courses' approach.

"We pick a team and a bench that we feel can help us in that particular game," said the Ulsterman. "Today the bench helped us again, it helped us last week against Notts County. That's really important but it shouldn't take that. The players who are given the (starting) shirts should go and take it and show it. Everybody's had an opportunity and there's not many in there that can say they haven't (had a chance), except the ones coming back from injury.

"We have a really good squad and there's really tough decisions every single week. I'm just disappointed and frustrated we've dropped four points the last two weeks. But we were miles off where we need to be at the top end of the pitch."

Despite McCann's understandable unhappiness at the result, his time actually bumped up a place to third in the League Two table. Their next outing is a trip to Carlisle on Satirday.