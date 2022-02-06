Why Ethan Galbraith missed Doncaster Rovers' win over Sunderland and his status for Tuesday's clash with Ipswich Town

Ethan Galbraith. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The on-loan Manchester United midfielder missed Saturday’s win over Sunderland having been advised to rest the issue which he initially picked up during the clash with Wigan Athletic last month.

And McSheffrey revealed Galbraith is set to miss Tuesday’s game with Ipswich Town at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“Ethan has still got that niggling calf problem,” he told the Free Press.

“When I spoke on Thursday, it was fine. But he reported it to the physio after training.

“He’s spoken to his physios at Manchester United and he feels about a week off will do him the world of good.

“That’s what the plan is so I think he’ll miss Ipswich as well.”

Galbraith first reported the issue after the Wigan game but played through it against Cambridge United before he was forced off during the first half of the win over MK Dons.

