Why Ethan Galbraith missed Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Mansfield Town

Ethan Galbraith

The Manchester United loanee has been struggling with a muscle injury and was not fit enough to feature in the 3-2 defeat to the Stags.

“I said on Friday that someone was having a fitness test and that was Ethan,” caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey said.

“He just felt a tight hip flexor. I think he felt it Wednesday night but grinded it through.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Maybe he could have done with being rested on Wednesday to be fit for today.

“Ultimately he played and he felt it get more stiff and worse.

“He did a fitness test and he still felt sore.

“I said to him that ‘I’d love to have you out there but one thing I don’t want is to have you missing for the next few games.’

“Hopefully it’s good news for him on Monday but we’ll wait and see.”

McSheffrey is hopeful of having Galbraith back available for Tuesday’s clash with Oxford United at the Keepmoat.

But he believes he will have a largely similar group of players from which to select his side.

Jon Taylor is set to see another specialist as he seeks to complete his recovery from a long-term ankle injury. An injection in the affected area this week failed to produce the desired results.

Charlie Seaman was put through his paces on the pitch prior to the game as he continues to recover from a foot injury. The versatile full back is on course for a return around the Christmas period.

*