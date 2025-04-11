Why Doncaster Rovers will be wearing a change of shirt against AFC Wimbledon despite no kit clash

The fourth shirt that Rovers will be wearing on Saturday.

Doncaster Rovers host AFC Wimbledon on Saturday (12.30pm) in a huge game at the top of League Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's side have home advantage for a fixture that sees fourth host fifth (prior to Notts County playing Friday night). Rovers are chasing down an automatic top-three spot but know there's little wiggle room in the race to reach the third tier and that puts plenty on the line against Johnnie Jackson's men.

Intriguingly, Rovers will not be wearing their traditional red-and-white hooped home kit for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is because Saturday's match is the designated Community Takeover Day. As such, Rovers' players will be wearing a specially-commissioned fourth strip in honour of the work of Club Doncaster Foundation. The striking red kit is already on sale in the club store and online with a donation of £5 from each shirt sold going to the Foundation to help fund their work in the community.

Rovers' chief Grant McCann recalls a similar initiative from years gone by when he returned to DN4 as Hull City manager. McCann's Tigers were involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw in February 2021 - a fixture that he remembers for the hosts wearing a striking gold kit that day.

Club legend James Coppinger - now head of recruitment - drew up the design for a special charity third kit to mark his 17th and final season at Rovers. McCann told the Free Press: "I remember Copps scored a last-minute free-kick and they had some different kit on that day. The first time I was here they did it as well and the club are really big on stuff like that. I think they're the best in the Football League in terms of the community aspect of it."

John Davis, CEO of the Foundation, said: "It’s fantastic to have our logo as the main sponsor for this game. The shirt design is aligned to our history as the Foundation and when the charity was first set up.

"It’s special, the history and the meaning will give us a good opportunity to shout about everything that we do, off the back of a record-breaking year."