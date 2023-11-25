Why Doncaster Rovers star Tom Anderson is confident their fortunes will change

Tom Anderson has seen the good, the bad and the ugly in his seven seasons at Doncaster Rovers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the big defender and stand-in skipper is confident things will come good for the class of 2023/24 despite another defeat, which left them 19th in League Two.

Many outside observers assume little has changed at Doncaster following the disappointment of their lowest league finish since returning to the Football League 20 years ago last season.

But the league table does not tell the whole story.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant McCann’s side matched another side chasing automatic promotion in Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

They were again on the wrong end of the result, however, but only just.

How can they reverse that trend?

"By working hard every day,” said Anderson, who replaced Richard Wood in the starting XI after a recurrence of his calf complaint left Wood unable to train.

"Making sure you put in the effort and do the things you need to do to get on the right side of things. And we are doing that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is football sometimes, things go against you. But you get your just rewards sometimes if you keep doing the right things and working hard, which is what we'll do.”

Anderson believes Doncaster have no reason to be concerned, with a home game against fellow ‘strugglers’ Colchester United – as some will see it – around the corner on Tuesday night.

"If we weren’t creating chances that’s when you might be a little bit worried,” Anderson said.