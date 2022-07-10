Why Doncaster Rovers should be confident of an immediate return to League One

Make no mistake, promotion is the stated aim of players and staff ahead of the new campaign, which gets under way against Bradford City on Saturday, 30 July.

But can they back up their words?

Doncaster Rovers fans during the promotion-winning 2016/17 League Two season (photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images).

Well, a trend among those clubs relegated to League Two in recent years shows Rovers’ 2016/17 success was no fluke – and it should offer hope for next season.

At least one club demoted the previous term has been promoted straight back to League One in each of the last five seasons.

The 2018/19 campaign even saw two sides – Bury and MK Dons – regain their places in the third tier at the first time of asking.

As well as those six teams who were promoted – five of them automatically – a further three teams made the play-offs.

But a word of warning: Chesterfield (2017/18) and Southend (2020/21) both suffered a double relegation. And a further six teams finished outside of the top ten.

Last season saw Bristol Rovers, Northampton Town and Swindon, who were all relegated the previous year, finish in the top seven.

The Robins’ turnaround was particularly impressive given they had more trialists than contracted players in pre-season.

Their first objective had been survival, but a sixth-placed finish shows how fast clubs can turn their fortunes around, provided they have stability off the pitch.

Four teams are promoted to League One each season.