Why Doncaster Rovers’ match against Hollywood-backed Wrexham has been moved

The match will now be played on April 2 and kick-off at 7.45pm.

A Wrexham statement said: “The match, at the Eco-Power Stadium, was changed at the request of the home team, in order to help reduce costs and ease the pressure on local resources given the original fixture clashed with Rotherham United’s match at home to Millwall.”

Both sides will also meet at The Racecourse Ground on Saturday, 9 September.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, owners of Wrexham celebrate with the Vanarama National League trophy as Wrexham win the Vanarama National League and are promoted to the English Football League after victory in the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Backed by the riches of Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham are expected to continue their resurgence in League Two next season.

They are currently favourites to win the league and secure back-to-back promotions with bookmakers after finishing with 111 points in the National League last term.

Notts County, another newly promoted side who are well backed financially, are also expected to compete at the top of end of the table.

Rovers have been tipped to be among the chasing pack under Grant McCann, although several other sides are fancied ahead of them at present.

Elsewhere, Doncaster’s match against Tranmere Rovers, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, 21 October has been moved back to avoid a clash with the Merseyside derby.

That game will now be played on Friday, 20 October, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Doncaster will begin the Papa Johns Trophy group stage with a trip to Mansfield on Tuesday, 5 September (7pm kick-off).

Grant McCann’s side will then host Everton's Under-21s at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, 19 September and Burton Albion on Tuesday, 10 October.